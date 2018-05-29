

CTV Montreal





Commuters faced lengthy delays Tuesday morning as construction crews were forced to close several ramps due to fallen concrete.

The ramps from the southbound Decarie Expressway and from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West were closed early Tuesday morning and reopened around noon.

As a result those heading to the 20 West had to detour via the 136 East and exit at Rose de Lima, then turn around.

Around 5 a.m. a piece of concrete fell near the Pullman Rd. loop, in an area where construction crews are demolishing ramps and support structures.

It does not appear than anyone was hurt, but since though the debris fell near, and not on the road used by commuters, Ministry of Transportation engineers were dispatched in the morning to ensure that everything is safe.

Those engineers spent the morning removed more old, decaying concrete from the old overpasses and determined that it was safe.

"When there's an incident like this morning we close it, we investigate it, and we are doing work to repair it if it's needed, and to make sure that the ramp or structure is safe for drivers," said Martin Girard of Transport Quebec.

The overpass is scheduled to be demolished next year.