Turcot, Lafontaine Tunnel closures ensure traffic headaches over Victoria Day weekend
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 12:37PM EDT
Montrealers will get no holiday from road closures over the Victoria Day long weekend, with major road closures coming due to work on the Turcot Interchange and Lafontaine Tunnel.
Among the closures announced by Transport Quebec are:
- Highway 15 North between the 20 West and the Sherbrooke entrance, as well as from Blvd. de la Verendrye.
- The ramp from Highway 136 West to Highway 15 North.
- The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15.
- The ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 136 East.
- The ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 20.
- Two lanes of Highway 10 West between the 15 South and the Champlain Bridge.
- One lane of Highway 10 East.
- Highway 25 South between downtown and Ile Charron.