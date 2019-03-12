

CTV Montreal





Work to demolish old and unused ramps in the Turcot Interchange project will require closing multiple ramps during the day on Friday.

That means multiple ramps will close as 10 p.m. Thursday March 14 and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday March 18 -- while more ramps will close Friday night and stay closed until Monday morning.

Here is what will be closed starting 10 p.m. Thursday:

Highway 15 South through the Turcot

Highway 20 East to Decarie Expressway

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

Highway 15 South (Decarie) to Highway 20 West

The following routes will be closed as of midnight Friday:

Route 136 West to Highway 20 West

Highway 15 North from De La Verendrye/Exit 62 to Sherbrooke St. entrance

Highway 15 North from Verdun/Wellington/Exit 60 to the following entrance

All routes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday