

CTV Montreal Staff





Construction crews will shut down most of the Turcot Interchange this weekend before the annual construction holiday.

All westbound lanes of the Ville Marie Expressway will be closed inside the tunnel at the Robert Bourassa exit/No. 5. Drivers will be able to access highway 20 West at the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue entrance.

Work starts at midnight Friday and the closures will last until 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 22.

The affected ramps are: