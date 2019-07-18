Featured Video
Turcot construction for weekend of July 19
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:16AM EDT
Construction crews will shut down most of the Turcot Interchange this weekend before the annual construction holiday.
All westbound lanes of the Ville Marie Expressway will be closed inside the tunnel at the Robert Bourassa exit/No. 5. Drivers will be able to access highway 20 West at the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue entrance.
Work starts at midnight Friday and the closures will last until 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 22.
The affected ramps are:
- Highway 15 South from the Decarie Express to the entrance from Highway 20
- Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North
- Highway 20 East to Route 136 East
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
- Route 136 West to Highway 15 North
- Route 136 West to Highway 20 West
- Rose de Lima entrance