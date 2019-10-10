Turcot closures over Thanksgiving weekend will hatch big change on Monday
The Ville Marie Expressway will be inaccessible from the Turcot starting Friday at midnight.
MONTREAL -- Guess what's closing this weekend?
Roads.
Between Friday Oct. 11 just before midnight and Monday morning at 5 a.m., avoiding the Turcot Interchange may not be a bad idea, as the Ville-Marie Expressway will be closed in each direction and Highway 20 will be closed heading west. Come next week there will be a few new entrances opening, while one very notable road will be narrowed.
Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720)
- The Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) east and west will be completely closed from the Ville Marie tunnel to the Turcot Interchange all weekend.
Highway 20
- Highway 20 westbound will be completely closed between the Turcot Interchange and the entrance from Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue Blvd all weekend.
Ramps opening/road narrowing
As of Monday, Oct. 14 at 5 a.m.:
- One lane going from the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) to Highway 20 through the Turcot Interchange will be closed until early November.
- The Lucien-L'Allier and Fort Street entrances to the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) will reopen.
- The temporary Rose-de-Lima St. entrance from St. Antoine to the Ville-Marie Expressway will close permanently.
