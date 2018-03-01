

Construction crews will begin March break with wide-ranging closures on the Turcot Interchange and Highway 20.

As is often the case this year, Route 136 -- the former Highway 720 -- will be closed in both directions from the Ville Marie Tunnel to the Turcot Interchange, while sections of Highway 20 will be closed between Angignon and Lachine.

Westbound traffic lanes on Route 136 will be blocked at Exit 5/Champlain Bridge in the Tunnel as of midnight Friday March. 2.

The lane connecting Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West will be blocked at de la Verendrye St. at the same time, as will the Pullman loop connection from Highway 15 south (Decarie Expressway) to Highway 20 West.

The Pullman/Angrignon entrance to Highway 20 West will be closed as of 10 p.m. Friday.

That means the only way to access Highway 20 West will be via the inbound Mercier Bridge, or from Richmond St.

Drivers heading east will run into detours at Exit 62/1st Ave. as Highway 20 East will close at midnight Friday.

They will have to take Montreal-Toronto Blvd. and Notre Dame St., which run parallel to Highway 20, until they can access Highway 20 east via Angrignon Blvd.

While the eastbound and northbound connections through the Turcot Interchange will be closed as of midnight, drivers will be able to take Highway 15 South and connect to the Bonaventure Expressway or the Champlain Bridge.

The eastbound lanes from the Mercier Bridge will be closed as of 10 p.m. Friday.

All of the above lanes are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Pedestrians affected too

Saint Jacques St. will be closed to everyone, whether on foot or on wheels, from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

A shuttle bus will move pedestrians from St. Jacques and De Courcelle Rd. to the MUHC hospital and back.

It will run every 15 to 20 minutes on Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.