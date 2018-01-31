

Construction on the first weekend in February will affect drivers using the Turcot Interchange, the Ville Marie Tunnel, and the MUHC Glen hospital site.

Work is scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 2 and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

During that period Route 136/Highway 720 will be closed in both directions from the Turcot to the tunnel, as will the Turcot ramps that include the Pullman Loop at the base of the escarpment.

The other closures include:

Highway 15 north to Highway 20 West (entrance at De la Verendrye)

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

The closure will also ban vehicles and pedestrians from St. Jacques St. between Decarie Blvd. and De Courcelle/Glen Rd. as of 10 p.m. Friday.

That will also block the southern entrance to the MUHC hospital parking entrance.

The STM will be operating a shuttle for pedestrians that will run from the MUHC entrance on Decarie Blvd. to teh intersection De Courcelle and St. Jacques. The shuttle will run every 15-20 minutes from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

These closures will repeat frequently during 2018 until the former elevated highway 720 is demolished.