Route 136, the road between the Turcot Interchange and the Ville Marie tunnel, will once again be closed this weekend.

Work is scheduled to begin at midnight Friday Jan. 26 and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

During that period Route 136 will be closed in both directions from the Turcot to the tunnel, as will the Turcot ramps that include the Pullman Loop at the base of the escarpment:

Highway 15 north to Highway 20 West (entrance at De la Verendrye)

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

Several entrance ramps will close as early as 10 p.m. on Friday.

This weekend's closure will also ban vehicles and pedestrians from St. Jacques St. between Decarie Blvd. and De Courcelle/Glen Rd.

That will also block the southern entrance to the MUHC hospital parking entrance.

The STM will be operating a shuttle for pedestrians that will run from the MUHC entrance on Decarie Blvd. to teh intersection De Courcelle and St. Jacques. The shuttle will run every 15-20 minutes from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.