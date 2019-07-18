

CTV Montreal Staff





Construction crews will shut down most of the Turcot Interchange this weekend before the annual construction holiday.

All westbound lanes of the Ville Marie Expressway will be closed inside the tunnel at the Robert Bourassa exit/No. 5. Drivers will be able to access highway 20 West at the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue entrance.

Work starts at midnight Friday and the closures will last until 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 22.

The affected ramps are:

Highway 15 South from the Decarie Express to the entrance from Highway 20

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Highway 20 East to Route 136 East

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

Route 136 West to Highway 15 North

Route 136 West to Highway 20 West

Rose de Lima entrance

Jacques Cartier bridge

Work will be taking place over this weekend on the Jacques Cartier bridge, starting at 10:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The bridge's exit ramp toward Hwy. 132, and the Hwy. 134 access ramp toward Hwy. 132, will be closed.

The bridge will be closed in both directions on Saturday evening because of the Fireworks festival.