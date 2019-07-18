Featured Video
Turcot and bridge construction for weekend of July 19
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:16AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 10:29AM EDT
Construction crews will shut down most of the Turcot Interchange this weekend before the annual construction holiday.
All westbound lanes of the Ville Marie Expressway will be closed inside the tunnel at the Robert Bourassa exit/No. 5. Drivers will be able to access highway 20 West at the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue entrance.
Work starts at midnight Friday and the closures will last until 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 22.
The affected ramps are:
- Highway 15 South from the Decarie Express to the entrance from Highway 20
- Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North
- Highway 20 East to Route 136 East
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
- Route 136 West to Highway 15 North
- Route 136 West to Highway 20 West
- Rose de Lima entrance
Jacques Cartier bridge
Work will be taking place over this weekend on the Jacques Cartier bridge, starting at 10:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday.
The bridge's exit ramp toward Hwy. 132, and the Hwy. 134 access ramp toward Hwy. 132, will be closed.
The bridge will be closed in both directions on Saturday evening because of the Fireworks festival.
Latest Montreal News
- Topless women now allowed at popular water parks in Quebec and Ontario
- REM station groundbreaking near Trudeau airport
- Laurentian Bank laying off hundreds as it eliminates bank tellers
- Heat warning for Quebec, but exceedingly hot weather won't last long enough to be an official heat wave
- Oland found not guilty of second-degree murder