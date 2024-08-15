Tuberculosis cases detected at Bordeaux Prison

Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.

According to information obtained by Noovo Info, one of the sick inmates developed complications and had to be transferred to the hospital. Public health officials confirmed the two positive cases.

Prison nurses are also concerned they may have been infected.

A memo obtained last week by Noovo Info stated correctional officers refused to admit an inmate from the area where an infection had been identified because of the danger of tuberculosis to the officers.

The memo stated that future inmates are now required to be screened for tuberculosis-like symptoms.

In an e-mail to Noovo Info, a public relations officer from the Public Security Ministry confirmed that a public health crew had visited the Bordeaux prison to "raise awareness among inmates and offer them screening."

However, it could not provide precise data on the test results "for reasons of security and confidentiality."

Symptoms of active tuberculosis include a cough that lasts two to three weeks with or without phlegm or blood, fever, night sweats, chest pain and weight loss.

It is a contagious illness that spreads through the air when a person breathes, speaks, or coughs. To contract the disease, people generally need to spend more than 100 to 120 hours in the same place as the infected person.

Tuberculosis can be cured by taking antibiotics.

- With reporting from Véronique Dubé and Émile Bérubé-Lupien of Noovo Info