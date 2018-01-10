

La Presse Canadienne





The Transportation Safety Board is set to release its report Wednesday morning into the plane crash in Îles-de-la-Madeleine that resulted in the death of seven people, including political columnist Jean Lapierre.



The report is set to be made public at 10 a.m.

On March 29, 2016, the Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 crashed on a vacant lot in Havre-aux-Maisons, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, resulting in the deaths of Lapierre, his wife Nicole Beaulieu, his brothers Marc and Louis Lapierre, his sister Martine Lapierre, as well as pilot Pascal Gosselin and co-pilot Fabrice Labourel. The Lapierre family was heading to their father’s funeral when the crash occurred.

After the crash, investigators offered some preliminary information, including the fact that there was a visibility of 400 metres and wind gusts of 56 kilometres per hour. The wings of the aircraft were almost horizontal at the moment of impact and the engines were operating.

Authorization to land was given by the control tower in Moncton, New Brunswick, as the Îles-de-la-Madeleine airport did not have its own control tower.

Lapierre had a long political career before becoming one of the most prominent and knowledgeable political columnists in Quebec, including offering his insights to CTV. He was a member of the Liberal Party of Canada and a Liberal cabinet minister under Paul Martin.