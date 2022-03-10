TSB says Quebec pilot in fatal collision with lawn tractor didn't get OK for landing
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a pilot who struck and killed a Quebec woman as she was cutting grass near a landing strip north of Montreal didn't obtain permission to land there.
The independent agency released its report today into the July 5, 2021, collision at the aerodrome in St-Esprit, Que., which was leased and operated by the Parachute Montréal skydiving club.
The report says the pilot, who had worked for Parachute Montréal in the past but was not that day, was alone in a single-engine Nanchang CJ6A aircraft and was landing to have lunch at the aerodrome after conducting aerobatic training flights.
He had communicated with the pilot of the parachuting club's plane, a Twin Otter, as it prepared to land after dropping skydivers, and he agreed to land one minute after the Twin Otter.
The pilot couldn't see the runway ahead of him because of the normal configuration of the plane while landing, and the plane's wing struck a lawn tractor at the moment he expected to touch down on the landing strip.
The driver of the tractor was killed and the plane was seriously damaged, but the pilot was not injured.
The agency says the pilot thought he could land there without the legally required permission to use its aerodrome. He had not notified the operator of the aerodrome of his intention before his flight.
"This accident highlights how important it is for pilots to obtain permission to use an aerodrome when prior permission is required, so that aerodrome operators can co-ordinate the various activities taking place at the aerodrome," the report found.
The investigation concluded that the regular grass-cutting team for the parachute club was unavailable that day and another person was alone cutting the grass.
There were no written procedures for maintenance of the aerodrome, but according to an agreement between the aerodrome manager and the subcontractor, the grass was to be cut only when the Twin Otter was on the ground and no skydivers were in the air.
The safety board says its investigation was unable to determine whether the driver of the tractor was aware of the presence of the Nanchang.
"Individuals working near a runway must remain vigilant and continually scan the runway and its two approaches before entering or crossing it," the report concluded.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Winter storm coming to Quebec as clocks spring forward
-
MISSING
MISSING | Quebec police looking for a 45-year-old man who may be in danger
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack
Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday amid international condemnation over an airstrike a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital.
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
With mask mandates easing, experts say choosing to wear one may be seen as making a statement
As provinces remove mask mandates across much of the country, experts say choosing to wear a face covering could be seen as a political statement, with the responsibility to protect Canadians against COVID-19 shifting to individual responsibility rather than a collective effort guided by public health measures.
breaking | Air Force says helicopter involved in incident in Newfoundland
The Royal Canadian Air Force said first responders are on the scene of an 'accident' involving a search and rescue helicopter in Gander, N.L.
LIVE | B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.
Convoy organizers had extreme aims, says PM's national security adviser
Extremism was at play amid the trucker convoy protests and blockades, and there is 'no doubt' that some of the organizers who came to Ottawa did so with the intention of overthrowing the government, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top security adviser.
Gasoline prices to keep climbing across Canada, in spite of crude oil pullback
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep smashing records despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
BREAKING | MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball's latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.
UPDATED | Jean Charest to launch Conservative leadership bid in Calgary
Nearly 24 years after leaving federal politics, Jean Charest will launch his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The 63-year-old Quebecer will announce his bid at a Calgary brewery tonight, making a clear message to the party's western Canadian base.
Toronto
-
'I almost froze': Toronto homeless man recounts night in subzero temperatures, advocates say death toll rising
Nick Popoulos's personal battle with subzero temperatures follows the discovery of a body recently found frozen and dead on the streets of Toronto. Homeless advocates say this raises the tally of people who have frozen and died this winter to at least five.
-
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to make announcement on Sunday amid Conservative leadership buzz
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown will make what’s being billed as “an important announcement for Canadians” this weekend amid speculation that he will seek the leadership of the federal Conservative party.
-
Ontario Premier Ford lays out where he will wear a mask after March 21
Premier Doug Ford has revealed where he will continue to wear a mask after Ontario lifts its mandate in less than two weeks.
Atlantic
-
N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
breaking
breaking | Air Force says helicopter involved in incident in Newfoundland
The Royal Canadian Air Force said first responders are on the scene of an 'accident' involving a search and rescue helicopter in Gander, N.L.
-
Kalin's Call: Weekend storm will bring heavy rain, snow, and high winds
A weekend storm will bring heavy rain and high winds to most of the Maritimes late Saturday into early Sunday and a risk of heavy snow in northern areas of New Brunswick.
London
-
Biofuel an alternate energy option in some cases, not all
As the gas prices continue to creep towards the $2/litre mark in our region, the talk of becoming less oil-dependent grows.
-
Number of LHSC COVID-19 inpatients down slightly
According to the latest numbers from the hospital, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is currently caring for 38 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 41 on Wednesday.
-
Southwestern Public Health to receive protein based Novavax COVID-19 vaccine soon
Residents in Elgin and Oxford Counties will soon have the option to receive a new protein based COVID-19 vaccine.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay residents seek cheaper gas out of town
The surge of gas prices has also meant a surge of business for Indigenous-run gas stations near North Bay, as more and more people want gas for a cheaper price.
-
Sudbury police arrest two, seize $225K in cannabis products at illegal pot shop
Two men have been arrested and approximately $225,000 in cannabis products have been seized following complaints about an illegal Sudbury dispensary, police say.
-
Man killed in snowmobile crash on Sudbury lake
Sudbury police say a 41-year-old man was killed after the snowmobile he was driving hit a snowdrift on a local lake.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary found partially liable for deadly 2014 Glenmore Trail crash
City of Calgary officials admitted that the buildup of dirt and gravel along the Glenmore Trail median barrier had not been addressed in the 10 years before the fatal crash.
-
Torching of Calgary family's lone vehicle captured by surveillance camera
A family of five in Calgary is attempting to purchase a replacement vehicle after their previous car was set ablaze outside their northwest home.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jean Charest to launch Conservative leadership bid in Calgary
Nearly 24 years after leaving federal politics, Jean Charest will launch his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The 63-year-old Quebecer will announce his bid at a Calgary brewery tonight, making a clear message to the party's western Canadian base.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady in Waterloo Region, no new deaths reported
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain unchanged in Waterloo Region, according to Thursday's update from public health.
-
Region of Waterloo schedules meeting to discuss masking bylaw
Officials with the Region of Waterloo have rescheduled a meeting to discuss the future of area’s mask bylaw, including the possibility of revoking it.
-
Catching up with the other Erin O'Toole
A radio host from Colorado named Erin O’Toole was surprised and confused in August 2020 when she started receiving messages from strangers online questioning her policies.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.
-
B.C. long-term care visitor restrictions returning to pre-Omicron state next week, officials say
Visitation restrictions in B.C. long-term care homes are being eased next week, the province's top doctor announced Thursday.
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. changing pandemic guidelines for schools, daycares after spring break
British Columbia is changing its COVID-19 guidelines for schools and childcare operators, as the province emerges from the latest wave of the pandemic.
Edmonton
-
'We have to be prudent': Kenney warns municipalities that high oil prices won’t prompt big spending
'Let’s not start spending at a rate of revenues that we do not have and are unreliable,' he said.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | LaGrange to give update on K-6 curriculum work Thursday
Alberta's education minister will provide an update on the government's work to update the K-6 curriculum on Thursday.
-
Caught on video: Suspect pulls handgun on clerks during Edmonton robbery
Police in Edmonton released photos and video Thursday of two people who robbed a liquor store by pointing a handgun at the people behind the counter.
Windsor
-
These are the COVID-19 protocol changes coming to Windsor-Essex schools after March Break
Changes in guidelines are coming for Windsor-Essex students, teachers and parents as the province moves to drop most COVID-19 measures in schools after March Break.
-
IKEA set to open 'design studio' at Devonshire Mall on March 24
IKEA has announced a new date for the opening of a ‘design studio’ at Devonshire Mall.
-
LaSalle porch pirate caught on home surveillance
Two packages were allegedly stolen from the front porch of a home in LaSalle Tuesday afternoon, police are investigating.
Regina
-
Sanctions on Russian Evraz Steel shareholder unlikely to affect North American operations: Sask. premier
Saskatchewan's premier does not expect recently imposed sanctions against a Russian Evraz Steel shareholder to impact the company's operations within the province.
-
13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Sask. last week
The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.
-
SGI offering customers $100 per vehicle rebate
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) customers will be receiving a $100 rebate for each vehicle registered, the Crown corporation announced Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa contractor receives four-year sentence for uttering threats, fraud
An Ottawa contractor who pleaded guilty to uttering threats and fraud has been sentenced to four years in prison.
-
Ottawa's largest school board looking at instituting mask mandate
Staff at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are looking into whether it can require masks in classes after the province lifts its COVID-19 mask mandate later this month.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as province removes nearly 500 from total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death as the province removed nearly 500 deaths from its total.
Saskatoon
-
13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Sask. last week
The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.
-
Occupants safe, but puppy missing after Saskatoon house fire
The four occupants of a Saskatoon home escaped a house fire — but their four-month-old Shepherd puppy is missing.
-
SGI offering customers $100 per vehicle rebate
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) customers will be receiving a $100 rebate for each vehicle registered, the Crown corporation announced Thursday.