TSB investigating man who fell overboard
Transportation Safety Board of Canada
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 2:15PM EST
The Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a team to Montreal to question sailors about a man who fell overboard.
The incident happened on Dec. 8 in Thunder Bay aboard the Bulk Carrier Federal Champlain, and the vessel has just arrived in Montreal.
One man fell overboard while the crew was loading potash and was hospitalized but survived, although the full nature of his injuries has not been disclosed.
An investigator from Quebec City will question witnesses about the fall and the safety measures that were being taken when the incident occurred.
