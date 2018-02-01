

CTV Montreal





Three people have died following a helicopter cash north of Drummondville.

The Robinson R44 helicopter went down around 9 p.m. Thursday in a field and immediately caught fire.

Emergency crews had a difficult time reaching the crash site, and ended up relying on residents to plow a route off the road and through the field in order to get to the wreckage.

The pilot was Jean-Claude Mailhot, 57, and one of the victims is his 32-year-old daughter Janie. The third victim is one of her friends, Nathalie Desrosiers, 42.

The trio was flying from Saint Georges to Saint Felix de Valois for a training seminar.

People who live in the area were the first to come across the crash site and notify emergency officials of the downed aircraft. They also helped emergency crews get to the wreckage.

"My brother went out last night to look for animals and it smelled of fire, of smoke, so he looked around and he saw a fire in the woods," said Claude Descoteaux.

"He called my son and said 'get out your ski doo and go take a look at that fire' because a fire in the woods in winter is passing strange. So he got out his snowmobile and went over and found it was a crashed helicopter."

Descoteaux said his son couldn't hear any sounds from the crash, so he called 9-1-1, and then called his dad and said emergency crews wouldn't be able to reach the area about one kilometre from the road.

"So I got out my tractor and I plowed a route so that emergency vehicles would be able to drive there," said Descoteaux.

Descoteaux's son shuttled several people to the crash site, where debris was spread in a circle about 30 metres around the main mass of the helicopter.

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board arrived at the crash site Friday morning to begin their inspection.

Pierre Gavillet pointed out that while it was windy Thursday evening, the snow squalls that were in the region were more suspect.

"What is more problematic is the reduction of visibility. I have not yet had time to fully analyze the weather, I copied it very quickly, and there were localized centres with wind and perhaps limited visibility," said Gavillet.

The TSB officials will spend Friday taking measurements and photos.

"What we're here to do is to document the site of the accident, to try and see the marks in the snow and see if we can learn a trajectory before impact," said Gavillet.