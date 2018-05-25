

Three weeks ahead of the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the conference's $600 million price tag.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday at the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu hotel, which will be hosting the conference, he reiterated the opportunity at-hand that comes with such a high-profile event.

"It is of benefit to have leaders of different countries come together and sit down and talk about shared challenges and demonstrate shared leadership on big issues at home and around the world," he said.

"More than that, to have the opportunity for seven allies to gather in a less formal, more relaxed setting, surrounded by beautiful landscapes and a warm welcome."

Some town residents aren't happy that the event has come at such a high cost.

"This is very, very, very expensive," one woman said.

"And it's us, our taxes, paying the bill."

Along with Trudeau, leaders of the United States, Great Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Italy, and the European Union will be attending the conference.

Despite the pressure of the event, the prospect of hosting such distinguished guests has La Malbaie's mayor excited.

"For us, it's a privilege," Michel Couturier said.

"We don't have the opportunity very often to speak with people from around the world, to speak about our city."

In addition to the foreign dignitaries, about 8, 000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be on-hand over the course of the summit.

Rosaire Tremblay lives in Malbaie in the middle of the Red Zone, an area of the town packed with surveillance cameras and security fencing.

Soon, armed guards will be patrolling the area.

Tremblay jokes that his home is the most-secure residence in Canada right now.

"I'm convinced of that," he said, laughing.

Authorities are expecting demonstrators, and have brought in concrete barriers that were used for the Montreal Formula E race last summer.

There are also designated protest areas in the town.

A team of RCMP community relations officers have set up an office in La Malbaie to answer any questions residents may have.

While some may need accreditation to get around the town, they will still be able to go about their everyday lives.

"There's no time frame, there's no curfew," said RCMP officer Isabelle Michaud.

"People will be able to travel."

The conference takes place on June 8 and 9.