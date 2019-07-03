

La presse canadienne





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to confirm federal funding for the extension of Montreal's blue line on Thursday.

Trudeau is expected to announce roughly $1.3 billion in funding, CTV News confirms. Trudeau will be joined by Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Quebec junior Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau, and Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez, who represents the Honoré-Mercier riding for the announcement.

The extension of the blue line has been expected for several years and has been repeatedly announced by successive governments. In April 2018, Trudeau announced alongside Plante and then-premier Philippe Couillard that the extension serving the northeastern part of the city should be completed by 2026.

The 5.8-kilometre project involves five new stations linking the Saint-Michel station to the Anjou station in East Montreal. According to previous reports, the new stops will roughly line up with Jean-Talon Blvd., with stations located on Pie-IX, Viau, Langelier, Lacordaire, and Anjou.

The City of Montreal's estimates predict that the project will cost about $3.9 billion though that number has been disputed by critics who say it will likely cost closer to $4.5 billion.



Last year, Quebec City and Ottawa each contributed $16 million for the creation of a project office. The Couillard government paid an additional $330 million to start the process of acquisition and expropriation.



- With files from CTV Montreal





