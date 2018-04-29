Trudeau, Payette, Wynne and Couillard to attend Toronto Vigil
Toronto Mayor John Tory joins mourners gather for a vigil organized by the Korean Canadian Cultural Association in Toronto on Friday, April 27, 2018. After four days of painstaking "scientific" efforts to identify the victims of a horrific attack in Toronto, authorities released on Friday the names of eight women and two men who died when a van mounted a sidewalk, mowing down pedestrians in its path. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 8:58AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 8:59AM EDT
TORONTO - A vigil in memory of the ten victims of last week's battering attack in Toronto held Sunday night near the scene of the tragedy.
The event will be held at Mel Lastman Square in the North York neighborhood.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the vigil, along with Governor General Julie Payette, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard also announced he would attend to demonstrate solidarity between Quebecers and their Ontario neighbors.
On Friday, Toronto police released the names of the 10 victims: eight of them are women. Sixteen people were also wounded.
