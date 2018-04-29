

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A vigil in memory of the ten victims of last week's battering attack in Toronto held Sunday night near the scene of the tragedy.

The event will be held at Mel Lastman Square in the North York neighborhood.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the vigil, along with Governor General Julie Payette, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard also announced he would attend to demonstrate solidarity between Quebecers and their Ontario neighbors.

On Friday, Toronto police released the names of the 10 victims: eight of them are women. Sixteen people were also wounded.