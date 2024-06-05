Trudeau, Legault to meet Monday in Quebec City to talk immigration
Premier François Legault will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in Quebec City.
The two leaders are expected to discuss immigration as Quebec is asking the federal government to better distribute asylum seekers across the country.
Legault and Trudeau also met on March 15 to discuss immigration.
Legault wanted full powers over immigration, but the prime minister refused.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2024.
FEATURE REPORT 'I would give my left arm to get 1.69 per cent again': Montrealers bracing for interest rate change
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
WATCH Massive sinkhole opens up on Australia World Heritage-listed island
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
WATCH Will the Bank of Canada keep cutting rates? What an economist thinks
The Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, the first drop in more than four years --- but is it just the beginning of a round of cutting? An economist says we'll know more about the bank's thinking after the next announcement
Are more Americans moving to Canada because of Trump?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
DEVELOPING Sask. RCMP searching for suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Israeli nationalists march through Palestinian area of Jerusalem, some chanting 'Death to Arabs'
Thousands of mostly ultranationalist Israelis were taking part in an annual march through a sensitive Palestinian area of Jerusalem on Wednesday, with some stoking already surging wartime tensions by chanting 'Death to Arabs.'
U.S. court documents unveils encrypted messages between suspects in Toronto Pearson Airport gold heist investigation
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist, as they allegedly sought to funnel some of the profits into a weapons smuggling plot.
Cabbies propose Ottawa charge 'nominal fee' on Uber, taxi rides to cover potential lawsuit settlement
Taxi drivers are proposing a "nominal fee" on Uber and taxi rides in the City of Ottawa to cover the cost of a potential settlement in the class-action lawsuit over the city's handling of Uber's arrival 10 years ago.
Man accused of exposing himself while panhandling in downtown Kingston, Ont.
A Kingston man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and assaulting a police officer in the city's downtown core last week.
CHEO Telethon Nadine a 'shining example of resilience' following unique medical journey with CHEO
When Dowaa Saleh was pregnant she received news no one wants to hear, but her unwavering determination sparked by a hit television show has now led her on a journey that’s inspired millions.
New bar looking to end LGBTQ2S+ nightlife drought in Atlantic Canada's biggest city
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
Man dies after Taser used in alleged altercation between him and police: SiRT
A police watchdog agency is investigating an alleged altercation between police and a man that resulted in the man's death.
'We are all in': Michigan-based sports investment firm takes total ownership of Halifax Mooseheads
A sports investment firm based in Birmingham, Michigan, says it has acquired all minority shares of the Halifax Mooseheads and now fully owns the QMJHL hockey team.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
Anishinabek Nation Chiefs Council Assembly elects new Grand Council Chief
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for London region
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
Man arrested for sexual assault after turning himself in
In February, police sad a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
-
Searchers comb Saugeen River for missing angler, presumed drowned
It's been four and half months since an angler went missing along the Saugeen River in Southampton. Lijun S. was last seen fishing in the river on Saturday, Jan. 27, when an ice jam gave way up stream, sending a four foot high ice surge his way.
Gun call prompts Kitchener school lockdowns
Schools in a Kitchener neighbourhood were placed in hold and secure after police received multiple reports of a male walking around with a gun.
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people have been charged after a police investigation into the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
-
'It’s a violent, unpredictable struggle': Defence seeks acquittal in Windsor Ont. murder trial
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
Home sales drop almost 20 per cent in Windsor-Essex
There was about a 20 per cent drop in home sales in May compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.
Severe thunderstorm expected with 100km/h winds, flash floods, large hail possible
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
Emergency road closure on busy Barrie street
The City of Barrie has announced an emergency road closure on Kempenfelt Drive between Dunlop Street East and Duckworth Street.
-
Police appeal for witnesses in head-on collision involving 15-year-old
Police are searching for witnesses following a serious head-on collision involving a 15-year-old in the Township of King.
BREAKING Homicide under investigation in Vancouver's Chinatown
A homicide investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood after a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning.
-
Ambulance paramedics took at least two residents of a Vancouver social housing complex to hospital after a fire in an upper floor.
-
The estimated cost to expand Richmond Hospital has more than doubled, but the B.C. government remains committed to the project, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Tuesday.
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
-
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
-
Stranded and dying: B.C. cancer patient’s family calls for improvements to ferry service
Gracie MacDonald snapped a photo of her brother on a sailing boat a Good Samaritan was using to take them from Denman Island to the closest hospital on Vancouver Island never suspecting it would be the last image of his life.
Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Manitoba; RCMP searching for suspect in Saskatchewan
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan are pursuing a suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING Sask. RCMP searching for suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
Long awaited BoC interest rate cut could fuel demand, but increase home prices in Calgary
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight lending by 25 basis points, a move not seen since March 2020, and one that real estate experts say could further drive demand for homes in Calgary’s already hot housing market.
-
A condo building in the community of Royal Oak had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a fire broke out on the fourth floor.
-
Here's how much Calgary auto theft claims cost in 2023
Auto theft claims for Calgarians totalled more than $33 million in 2023 – as claim costs in cities throughout Alberta continue to rise.
AHS facing class-action lawsuit alleging workplace standards violations since 2013
Alberta Health Services is being sued by a group of staff that claim the agency violated provincial employment standards for nearly a decade.
-
-
Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal crash between pickup and semi in northern Alberta: RCMP
One person is dead after a crash north of Fort McMurray on Tuesday.
Regina Rifles statue officially unveiled in France
A statue dedicated to the Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
-
DEVELOPING Sask. RCMP searching for suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
-
Sask. has 'no plans' to inspect 37,000 oil and gas wells before 2026, auditor's report says
Saskatchewan's auditor says the province has no plans to inspect 37,000 oil and gas wells before 2026.
'Forced to pee in jugs': Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmates hunger strike over 'inhumane' conditions
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe inhumane living conditions.
-
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
-
Saskatoon police are looking for a discarded knife used in the Esso homicide
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking people who live near the scene of a fatal stabbing to check their yards for the murder weapon.