Trudeau, Legault to meet Monday in Quebec City to talk immigration

Premier François Legault will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in Quebec City.

The two leaders are expected to discuss immigration as Quebec is asking the federal government to better distribute asylum seekers across the country.

Legault and Trudeau also met on March 15 to discuss immigration.

Legault wanted full powers over immigration, but the prime minister refused.

