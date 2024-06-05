MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Trudeau, Legault to meet Monday in Quebec City to talk immigration

    Premier François Legault will meet his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Monday, June 10 in Quebec City. Photo taken on March 15, 2024, in Montreal. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi Premier François Legault will meet his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Monday, June 10 in Quebec City. Photo taken on March 15, 2024, in Montreal. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    Premier François Legault will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in Quebec City.

    The two leaders are expected to discuss immigration as Quebec is asking the federal government to better distribute asylum seekers across the country.

    Legault and Trudeau also met on March 15 to discuss immigration.

    Legault wanted full powers over immigration, but the prime minister refused.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News