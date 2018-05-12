

The Canadian Press





Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take part in the inauguration of the new Québec City Armory on Saturday.

The building, erected in 1887, was ravaged by a major fire on April 4, 2008.

Its reconstruction, valued at $104 million, revolved around public access to the site, its military role, its historic and commemorative vocation and the protection of architectural heritage.

The exterior of the building has not been changed.

The multifunctional hall, the centerpiece of the new Armory, will now house cultural and community activities.

The new building will also house federal government offices. Additionally, Canadian Forces units will continue to participate in ceremonies celebrated at the Armory and premises will be used to commemorate the military history of the units linked to the site.

The Quebec City Armory, declared a national historic site by the Government of Canada in 1986, is considered to be the historic headquarters of the Canadian Forces' oldest infantry unit, the Voltigeurs Regiment.