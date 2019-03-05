Featured Video
Trudeau cancels Regina visit, returns to Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:34AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:50PM EST
A scheduled visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Regina has been cancelled.
Eleanore Catenaro, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, confirmed to The Canadian Press this morning that the prime minister is going to return to Ottawa for private meetings.
Trudeau was scheduled to appear at a Canadian Tire store to speak about climate incentive rebates.
He was also to deliver remarks at a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser this evening.
His cancellation comes one day after Treasury Board president Jane Philpott resigned from cabinet amidst accusations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.
