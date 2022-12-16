Trudeau cancels Friday meeting in Montreal with Legault due to weather

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be coming to Montreal, where he was scheduled to take part in what was expected to be a difficult meeting with his Quebec counterpart, François Legault.



Trudeau will not make the trip due to difficult weather conditions.

Trudeau and Legault were set to have lengthy discussions on the thorny issue of health transfers, among other matters.

Quebec, along with the other Canadian provinces, has been arguing for years for a substantial increase in federal health transfers.

The Trudeau government has stated that it would increase them on the condition that the provinces and territories collaborate on a national health data sharing system. However, Legault is waiting for a concrete offer from the federal government.

The issue of immigration was also likely to be discussed. In an interview with The Canadian Press this week, Trudeau said that Quebec had the capacity to take in up to 112,000 immigrants, a statement that was criticized by the Legault government.

Trudeau later had to clarify his remarks, saying he had not wanted to propose a figure for Quebec.

The two leaders met last month on the sidelines of the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 16, 2022