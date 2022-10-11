Trudeau announces money for Quebec firm that produces minerals for electric cars

The federal government says it will invest $222 million to help a Quebec company increase production of critical minerals for goods such as electric cars and batteries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today after visiting the Rio Tinto Fer et Titane facility in Sorel-Tracy, Que., about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Trudeau says the funding will come through the Strategic Innovation Fund and will allow the company to increase production of critical minerals such as lithium, titanium and scandium.

He says the money will help the plant in central Quebec cut its emissions in half by 2030 by electrifying furnaces and cutting out coal.

The federal government says in a news release that its investment will create up to 150 jobs at the company.

It adds that the funding will support domestic and foreign clean technology supply chains and help make Canada the "global supplier of choice" for the critical minerals and materials needed for the green, digital global economy.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.