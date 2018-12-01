

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among the Canadian officials offering condolences to the family of George H.W. Bush.

In a tweet sent from the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Trudeau says Bush demonstrated exemplary service and a deep commitment to his country.

George H. W. Bush’s exemplary service and deep commitment to his country informed everything he accomplished over his decades in public life. Sophie and I offer our condolences to his family and the American people on his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 1, 2018

The 41st president of the United States, who served from 1989 to 1993, died on Friday night.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he and his wife share the Bush family's grief.

Mulroney, whose time as prime minister overlapped with Bush's presidential term, says he feels privileged to have worked with him on files including German re-unification and NAFTA.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that Bush was a war hero who will be remembered not only for his 40 years of service to his country, but for his "friendship and generous spirit."

My thoughts and prayers are with the Bush family. A war hero, George Bush will be remembered for his over 40 years of service to country, as a pilot, diplomat, vice-president and president. We Canadians will remember his friendship and generous spirit. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/HwQZdalNn2 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote that Bush was "a humble, well-respected political figure while serving and through his many years post-presidency."