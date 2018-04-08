

CTV Montreal





Trudeau Airport held a special training session on Sunday for families of autistic children, part of an effort to prepare both parents and kids for the stresses of travelling.

The sixth annual session, called Premium Kids, saw staff simulating a typical day at the airport, complete with rows of commuters waiting in line to check in. Travelling can often by difficult for those on the spectrum, and the simulation can be useful to get them used to the process ahead of time, according to Marla Cable, an austism content specialist at Giant Steps.

“Often, people on the spectrum have a very hard time with sensory issues, so noises, lights, crowds can be really challenging,” she said.

Parents of participating children took the kids through all the usual necessary steps you’d see on an average air travel day, from checking in to going through security to waiting at a gate. Participant Louise Desrochers said that what might be typical for some is difficult for her son.

“There’s a lot of anxiety,” she said. “He’s always asking questions. ‘What’s next? What are we going to do?’”

Desrochers said she’s using Premium Kids as a chance to better explain everything.

“It’s very reassuring to do the process together and with an explanation that they usually don’t have time for when we travel,” she said.

The day ended with the kids boarding an actual plane, which some parents said can be the toughest part. It took some kids several tries before they felt comfortable, said Trudeau Airport spokesperson Anne-Sophie Hamel.

“Sometimes, it’s on the fifth try that they see their kids are more calm,” she said.

For mother Jennifer Gann, the training is crucial as her daughter will soon be travelling on her own.

“How to wait, that’s really hard for her,” she said. “Just how to entertain herself while she’s waiting.”

For more information on Premium Kids, click here.