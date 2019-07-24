

CTV Montreal staff





A border guard working at Trudeau Airport is facing charges of breach and trust over alleged interactions with a pimp.

According to the RCMP, 29-year-old Manuelle Duranceau-Lapointe was charged on July 19.

In a statement, the RCMP alleged that Duranceau-Lapointe “provided a suspected pimp with confidential and sensitive information” she obtained during the course of her duties as a border services officer.

In the statement, the RCMP said Montreal police had informed RCMP investigators that Duranceau-Lapointe sent the pimp a lookout notice in his name and “allegedly intervened with customs officials involved in the seizure of the same individual’s telephone in May 2018.”

Duranceau-Lapointe is due to appear in court on Sept. 17.