Featured Video
Trudeau Airport border guard charged for allegedly feeding information to pimp
A man sits on a bench outside Montreal's courthouse on June 14, 2016 (CTV Montreal/Pedro Querido)
CTV Montreal staff
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:44PM EDT
A border guard working at Trudeau Airport is facing charges of breach and trust over alleged interactions with a pimp.
According to the RCMP, 29-year-old Manuelle Duranceau-Lapointe was charged on July 19.
In a statement, the RCMP alleged that Duranceau-Lapointe “provided a suspected pimp with confidential and sensitive information” she obtained during the course of her duties as a border services officer.
In the statement, the RCMP said Montreal police had informed RCMP investigators that Duranceau-Lapointe sent the pimp a lookout notice in his name and “allegedly intervened with customs officials involved in the seizure of the same individual’s telephone in May 2018.”
Duranceau-Lapointe is due to appear in court on Sept. 17.
Latest Montreal News
- Woman suing city over injuries suffered in pothole bicycle crash
- Trudeau Airport border guard charged for allegedly feeding information to pimp
- No provincial funds for SNC-Lavalin, despite plummeting stock: Economy Minister
- Ontario police issue safety warning about suspects in 3 B.C. deaths
- Flood maps: Accusations of preferential treatment given to CAQ ridings