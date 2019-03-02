Featured Video
Trudeau Airport baggage issue delays flights to American cities
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 9:52AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2019 11:06AM EST
A baggage issue backed up flights from Trudeau Airport to the United States on Saturday morning.
Starting at 5:00 a.m., a problem with electronic baggage handling in U.S. cities caused numerous flights to be delayed.
The problem was resolved just after 9:00 a.m., according to the airport’s Twitter account, but several previously delayed flights were listed as departed on the airport’s website.
Still, numerous other flights to American cities were still classified as delayed.