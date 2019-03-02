

The Canadian Press





A baggage issue backed up flights from Trudeau Airport to the United States on Saturday morning.

Starting at 5:00 a.m., a problem with electronic baggage handling in U.S. cities caused numerous flights to be delayed.

The problem was resolved just after 9:00 a.m., according to the airport’s Twitter account, but several previously delayed flights were listed as departed on the airport’s website.

Flights to the US: baggage system no longer down. Operations back to normal. Please check you flight status with your airline. — Aéroports-Montréal (@aeroportsMTL) March 2, 2019

Still, numerous other flights to American cities were still classified as delayed.