Thousands of dump truck drivers are expected to take part in a protest on Monday morning in order to protest unregulated truckers on work sites across Quebec.

Sixty trucks left Carrefour Angrignon in Montreal on Monday morning and were blocking Notre Dame St. at 7:15 a.m.

Dozens more were in Quebec City, rallying near the officers of the Ministry of Transportation with a plan to drive to the National Assembly at 9:30 a.m.

Up to 3,500 members of the provincial association of truck drivers (ANCAI) could be on the road Monday, slowing down the morning commute.

The drivers say using uncertified truckers could make it easier for corruption to breed, and for companies to launder money through fake invoices.

Gaetan Legaré, director of the ANCAI, said more protests were planned in the Turcot Interchange.

ANCAI is calling on all truck drivers working on public projects to be accredited by the provincial government.