Trucking industry facing leaner times as consumer demand drops

The Canadian trucking industry faces a shaky market as cargo volumes and freight rates continue to fall in the wake of soaring pandemic highs. A transport truck carries a cargo container at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The Canadian trucking industry faces a shaky market as cargo volumes and freight rates continue to fall in the wake of soaring pandemic highs. A transport truck carries a cargo container at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine

Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc, a move the federal government says will 'ensure that Canada is able to continue to support Ukraine through this difficult time and for the long term.'

