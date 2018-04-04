It was a violent and spectacular crash – but luckily, no one was injured.

A loaded tractor-trailer slammed into a pedestrian bridge at full speed Wednesday on Hwy 40 East in Repentigny at 11:30 a.m. with the back end raised.

It happened near the exit at Brien Blvd., forcing officials to set up a detour in the area.

Emergency services had to scramble to pick up debris on the highway.

Engineers are inspecting the bridge to ensure it doesn’t pose a threat to pedestrians or drivers below.

Video of the crash has spread all over social media throughout the day

Sûreté du Québec investigators and accident reconstruction specialists are on hand to try to determine how the crash occurred, and whether the driver of the truck was negligent or if there was a mechanical failure.