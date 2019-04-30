

CTV Montreal





An overturned truck forced part of the Metropolitain eastbound to close Tuesday afternoon.

The moving truck flipped on Highway 40 east near St-Denis St. at 2:30 p.m. The driver sustained minor injuries.

As a result, the eastbound roadway from the St-Laurent Blvd. exit to the Christophe-Colomb Ave. exit was closed. There is heavy traffic in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the sector.