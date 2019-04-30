Featured Video
Truck overturns on the Met, bringing eastbound traffic to a halt
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 3:50PM EDT
An overturned truck forced part of the Metropolitain eastbound to close Tuesday afternoon.
The moving truck flipped on Highway 40 east near St-Denis St. at 2:30 p.m. The driver sustained minor injuries.
As a result, the eastbound roadway from the St-Laurent Blvd. exit to the Christophe-Colomb Ave. exit was closed. There is heavy traffic in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the sector.
Latest Montreal News
- Truck overturns on the Met, bringing eastbound traffic to a halt
- Authorities annoyed by disaster selfie-seekers in flooded Montreal areas
- Are sandbags effective? A look at the popular flood-prevention tool
- Premier Legault calls for immediate changes to flood zone building
- Roads closed due to flooding for Tuesday April 30