Featured Video
Truck on highway bursts into flames
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:40PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:01PM EDT
Plumes of smoke were billowing up from one of Montreal’s busiest highways after a truck caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.
The truck was on the 520 East near the Decarie Interchange at around 3:00 when it caught fire. Firefighters said the fire was successfully extinguished and would be towed.
Two of the 520 East's lanes are currently closed but firefighters said they should be reopened shortly.
Firefighters said the driver of the truck was uninjured.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Latest Montreal News
- Woman pleads guilty for assaulting off-duty police officers
- Chateauguay school closes program for at-risk students
- Advertising group behind controversial Bernier immigration billboards disavows message
- Woman killed after being struck on Kirkland highway
- Court date for father accused of killing Granby girl postponed to September