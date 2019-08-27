Plumes of smoke were billowing up from one of Montreal’s busiest highways after a truck caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was on the 520 East near the Decarie Interchange at around 3:00 when it caught fire. Firefighters said the fire was successfully extinguished and would be towed.

Two of the 520 East's lanes are currently closed but firefighters said they should be reopened shortly.

Firefighters said the driver of the truck was uninjured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.