Truck gets stuck under Guy St. bridge
CTV Montreal staff
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:01AM EDT
A truck got stuck under the train bridge on Guy on Tuesday night.
The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. when the top of the truck collided with the bottom of the bridge.
A similar incident happened at the same bridge in May.
Police said the driver was able to unstick his vehicle by deflating the tires.
A representative for Canadian Pacific said the bridge suffered no structural damage.
Traffic was closed on Guy between St-Antoine and Rene Levesque but reopened at 2:00 a.m.
