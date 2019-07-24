

CTV Montreal staff





A truck got stuck under the train bridge on Guy on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. when the top of the truck collided with the bottom of the bridge.

A similar incident happened at the same bridge in May.

Police said the driver was able to unstick his vehicle by deflating the tires.

A representative for Canadian Pacific said the bridge suffered no structural damage.

Traffic was closed on Guy between St-Antoine and Rene Levesque but reopened at 2:00 a.m.