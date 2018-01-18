

CTV Montreal





The commute into Montreal from the South Shore slowed to an even slower crawl than normal Thursday because of a truck fire.

Around 5:10 a.m. the trailer of an 18-wheeler travelling north on Highway 25 caught fire near the Hochelaga overpass.

The driver was able to pull over and detach his cargo, a load of vegetables which spilled across the roadway.

Firefighters sawed open the roof of the trailer and hauled out the cargo to ensure that nothing else was smouldering.

Nobody was hurt and the fire was swiftly extinguished, but cleaning up the mess has taken a considerable amount of time.

Once the produce is removed the road had to be salted to melt the ice that coats the highway.

Two of three lanes were reopened at 8:20 a.m.