Truck driver found guilty in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway

Truck driver Jagmeet Grewal has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after four people were killed on Highway 440 in 2019.

The verdict was handed down at the Laval courthouse Friday.

The tragedy happened on Aug. 5, 2019, when the truck failed to stop and then rear-ended several cars at 100 km/h, killing four people and injuring 15 others.

The people killed were Robert Tanguay-Plante, Sylvain Pouliot, Michèle Bernier and Gilles Marsolais.

Grewal has also been found guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm to four others involved in the crash.

The prosecution argued Grewal should never have been driving a truck in the first place because his trucker permit had been revoked.

The 57-year-old had lost his Class-1 licence in 2014 after he was involved in a major collision two years earlier, causing him to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

After several attempts to get his licence back, Quebec's automobile insurance board, the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), approved the request.

Due to privacy restrictions, the agents did not have access to medical records that showed he was deemed permanently unfit to drive.