Truck crashes on Bonaventure Expressway near Champlain Bridge
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:23AM EDT
A tractor trailer flipped onto its side Thursday morning while heading from the Bonaventure Expressway to the Champlain Bridge.
The truck was going around the ramp when it tipped over around 7:30 a.m.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene to help the driver, but they have yet to say if he was injured.
Transport Quebec restricted traffic taking exit 57N from Highway 15 South, and using Exit 4 from Highway 10 heading toward the bridge.
Latest Montreal News
- Don Cherry asks Gary Bettman directly about NHL expanding to Quebec City
- Police unions in Quebec call for end to mandatory minimum sentencing
- SPCA appeals for information about dead husky found in duffel bag (Warning: disturbing photo)
- Truck crashes on Bonaventure Expressway near Champlain Bridge
- Canada beefs up anti-dumping measures ahead of U.S. decision on duties