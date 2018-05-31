

CTV Montreal





A tractor trailer flipped onto its side Thursday morning while heading from the Bonaventure Expressway to the Champlain Bridge.

The truck was going around the ramp when it tipped over around 7:30 a.m.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to help the driver, but they have yet to say if he was injured.

Transport Quebec restricted traffic taking exit 57N from Highway 15 South, and using Exit 4 from Highway 10 heading toward the bridge.