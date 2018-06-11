

CTV Montreal





Drivers attempting to come into Montreal via Highway 10 had a lot of difficulty Monday morning

Two of three lanes on westbound Highway 10 were closed when a tractor trailer lost its load near Route 134 around 6:30 a.m., but by 7:45 a.m. all inbound lanes were closed.

Half an hour later traffic was backed up for kilometres along Highway 10 -- well past the intersection with Highway 30.

Officials expected that it would take hours to remove the large piece of concrete and the truck from the highway.