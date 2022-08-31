Truck blind spots: SAAQ reminds road users to steer clear, stay vigilant

Whether driving a car, riding a bike or walking, large trucks can pose a serious danger on Quebec roads.

The province's automobile insurance board, the SAAQ, is using large trucks to demonstrate how important it is to pay attention in heavy traffic and ensure you're not in a driver's blind spot.

"The SAAQ did a survey and 62 per cent of people didn't know where are the blind spots on a heavy truck. That's a lot of people," said SAAQ spokesperson Marie-Josee Michaud

Large trucks are only required to have two mirrors up front, which limits what drivers can see. That's why people should aim to make eye contact with the driver, said Michaud.

"If you see his eyes, with the mirrors, or just face to face, that means that he sees you and you are safe. But if you don't see his eyes, it means he doesn't see you, and you are in their blind spot, and you have to move out," said Michaud.

The SAAQ is giving people a chance to get inside a truck to see the road from the driver's perspective – it's a helpful reminder not only of the scale of the vehicle but also of where those blind spots are.

"Many people should be here to see what happens and just to realize how blind we are in the truck," said cyclist Bernard Langlois.

Langlois rides his bike almost daily, and said it can be scary to ride downtown around heavy traffic.

"I'm a bit scared of big trucks like this," he said. Nearly a decade ago, he said, he was injured after a collision with a truck.

"Nobody saw me -- in the truck, in the cars around, or on the sidewalk. I just fell down. I was alone," he said. "We are fragile on the street."