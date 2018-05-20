

The Canadian Press





Hundreds of motorcyclists will hold a rally Saturday afternnoon in Trois-Rivieres to highlight their exasperation over an increase in insurance rates announced by the SAAQ for 2019-2021.

Sunday's gathering also marks "la Journee du Loup" - Wolf Day - the 22nd annual edition of Motorcyclists Rights and Freedoms day in Quebec.

Jeannot Lefebvre, chairman of the political action committee for motorcyclists, said the annual insurance contributions will increase for most riders - from an average of $95 to about $600.

For "sports bikes," insurance dues will spike from $325 to $1,500 a year.

The cost increase is attributed to the high rate of motorcycle accidents on Quebec's roads, more than 2000 in 2016, Lefebvre said.

He added that motorcyclists are determined to uphold their rights and freedoms and will push back against the government and its agents.

A few years ago, to challenge significant increases in insurance costs, they launced "Operation Escargot." At the time, bikers gathered and disrupted traffic on major roads by driving at exceptionally slow speeds.