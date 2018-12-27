Featured Video
Trois-Rivieres mayor to resign after months of sick leave
Trois-Rivieres Mayor Yves Levesque will resign his position after being on sick leave for several months. (Photo: City of Trois-Rivieres)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 11:33AM EST
Yves Levesque, the mayor of Trois-Rivieres, Que., who has been courted by the federal Conservatives for a possible 2019 run for the party, is resigning from city hall for health reasons.
His spokesman, Yvan Toutant, says the mayor made the announcement today by letter to council.
Levesque has been on sick leave since October under his doctor's orders.
Toutant says councillors discussed the news today at city hall during a special meeting that Levesque did not attend.
He says it's too early for Levesque to make any decisions regarding his possible candidacy for the Tories in the 2019 federal election.
Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer met Levesque last April in Trois-Rivieres during the leader's Quebec tour.
