The City of Trois-Rivieres is carrying out a second day of dumping wastewater into the St-Maurice River, a major tributary of the St-Lawrence River.

The measure, slated to end Tuesday, is required because of a mechanical failure affecting the main pumping station in the Cap-de-la-Madeleine sector of the city.

Significant upgrading work is underway at that station. During the spill, residents are being asked to reduce their water consumption by postponing, for example, laundry, the use of the dishwasher and the emptying of a swimming pool.