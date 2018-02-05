One man and two youths are facing charges for a series of break-ins in the West Island and police suspect the trio have committed many other similar crimes.

On Jan. 31 police arrested 19-year-old Mouad Chafiq El Idrissi and two youths while they were inside a home in Dollard des Ormeaux.

Police collected evidence that convinced them the trio had robbed two other houses in the week previous.

On Jan. 31 Chafiq El Idrissi was charged with break and enter and conspiracy, while the two youths -- who cannot be named because they are minors -- were charged with break and enter, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and handling stolen goods.

Commander Pascal Leclair said officers believe that Chafiq El Idrissi drove the youths around DDO in search of homes that were empty during the day.

"We think, based on experience, that we did not catch them on the first one they did. We really think they did more than that, but based on the MO they did, we really think they are involved in more. But we need witnesses," said Leclair.

"They stole money and jewelry. Most of the time it's stuff that they can sell almost everywhere."

A similar spate of crimes took place last summer in Montreal West and Hampstead, with burglars breaking into at least 20 houses, but police can't link this trio to those crimes.

"It is the same modus of operandi from those last summer. but we cannot relate him to those events," said Leclair.

Anyone with information about break-ins is urged to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133, or to make a report on Info-Crime's website.