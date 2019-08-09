Featured Video
Trims for charity: Dorval barbershop raises funds for a good cause
CTV Montreal staff
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 8:23PM EDT
A Dorval barbershop is using haircuts and shaves to raise money for a good cause.
Throughout the weekend, those who head to Bloke, a gentleman’s grooming lounge, will be able to help Andy’s House Treatment Centre for Drug and Alcohol Addiciton.
For more information watch the video above.
