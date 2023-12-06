Tributes take place for 14 women killed at Polytechnique in 1989

As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal is paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.

The flags in front of Polytechnique's main building were flown at half-mast until dusk.

Representatives of the school and student associations laid wreaths of white roses in front of the Polytechnique commemorative plaque.

The general public was also invited to pay their respects in front of the plaque, located near the student entrance.

White ribbons were distributed at the Université de Montréal, and the central tower of the Roger-Gaudry building was illuminated in commemoration.

Meanwhile, the Polytechnique Student Association and PolyPhoto presented an exhibition in tribute to the 14 victims of the massacre in the tunnel linking the main pavilion to the Lassonde pavilion.

At 5:10 p.m., the same time the first shots were fired, 14 beams will light up the sky above Mount Royal.

They will be lit one at a time as the names of the 14 victims are called out.

The event will be broadcast live on Polytechnique Montréal's social media accounts.

WATCH LIVE AT 5:10 PM: Polytechnique vigil remembers 14 victims

The public is also invited to pay their respects at Place du 6-Décembre, a park named in memory of the 14 murdered women.



LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: Polytechnique survivor Nathalie Provost on this year's tributes

Located on the corner of Decelles Street and Queen-Mary Road, the park is a reminder of the fundamental values of respect and condemns all forms of violence against women.

It features a work entitled "Nef pour quatorze reines."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also slated to attend a vigil organized in tribute to the victims at 4:45 p.m.

Twelve of the 14 women murdered were engineering students between the ages of 20 and 29.

Another victim was a 31-year-old nursing student, and the other was a 25-year-old finance employee.

The victims are Geneviève Bergeron, Maryse Laganière, Hélène Colgan, Maryse Leclair, Nathalie Croteau, Anne-Marie Lemay, Barbara Daigneault, Sonia Pelletier, Anne-Marie Edward, Michèle Richard, Maud Haviernick, Annie St-Arneault, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz and Annie Turcotte.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2023.