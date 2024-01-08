Tribute planned for Daniel Langlois, Dominique Marchand killed in Dominica

The Excentris complex on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal says it will open its doors next Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., so the public can pay tribute to its founder, Daniel Langlois, and his wife Dominique Marchand, who died last month on the Caribbean island of Dominica.

The Daniel Langlois Foundation adds a register will be available for visitors wishing to pay their respects to the couple.

The register will later be offered to the families and forwarded to the Daniel Langlois Foundation.

Video of a farewell ceremony, filmed in Dominica on Dec. 7, will also be shown at the Cinéma Parallèle theatre at the Excentris complex.

A webcast will be available for those unable to attend.

Langlois made a name for himself after founding the Softimage animation company in 1986.

A few years later, he created the foundation that bears his name and the Excentris complex.

He also developed an interest in sustainable development, most notably with the Coulibri Ridge ecological hotel resort on the island of Dominica.

The foundation adds the two left their mark on the lives of many communities through their generosity.

Langlois and Marchand were found dead on Dec. 1 in a burnt-out vehicle in Dominica.

Several suspects have been arrested in connection with their deaths.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2024.