A 22-year-old man is on trial this month, accused of murdering his teenage girlfriend in an East-End motel four years ago.

The prosecution says he killed Gabrielle Dufresne-Elie because she wanted to break up with him.

Dufresne-Elie was a high school student at the time, just about to graduate when she was murdered in June 2014.

She and the defendant, Jonathan Mahautiere, dated for a couple of years before their relationship became turbulent.

According to prosecutors, Mahautiere – 18 at the time – wanted to salvage the relationship, and even convinced his partner into seeing a relationship therapist.

During sessions, however, Dufrense-Elie reportedly told the therapist the effort was pointless, and that she just wanted to break up.

The pair left the office together, but agreed to meet for an intimate encounter at the Chablis Motel on Sherbrooke Street East.

The prosecution maintains that during this rendez-vous, Mahautiere strangled his girlfriend before calling 911 a block away from the hotel.

The victim was taken to hospital by police and paramedics, but succumbed to her injuries the next day.

Mahautiere is charged with second-degree murder.