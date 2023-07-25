Trial date set for Canadian anti-crime researcher detained in Algeria since February

A trial date has been set for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria on charges he published secret information and accepted money to commit offences against public order. Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine. Farrah appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Farrah family A trial date has been set for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria on charges he published secret information and accepted money to commit offences against public order. Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine. Farrah appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Farrah family

