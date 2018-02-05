

CTV Montreal





A 48-year-old man from Cote-des-Neiges is on trial in connection with a bomb threat he allegedly made against Concordia University.

On March 1, 2017, an email sent to Concordia and to McGill University said multiple explosives would be detonated on both campuses.

Police arrested Hisham Saadi the day after the letter was sent and he was charged with mischief, uttering threats, and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.

Another man was arrested the same day in a case of mistaken identity -- it turned out he was using the same wifi account as Saadi.

Saadi was released on bail about a week after he was charged as long as he followed a curfew and did not use the internet.

However he did not respect those conditions and has pleaded guilty to violating his bail. He will be sentenced for that violation on Monday.

In court on Monday witnesses testified about possible rationales for the bomb threat.

Saadi was a student at Concordia University and witnesses said that he had an exam the day the threat was issued.