The criminal negligence trial for a man whose dog attacked a seven-year-old girl is underway.

In September 2015 Karim Jean-Gilles's dog mauled Vanessa Biron as she played in a Brossard park, puncturing her skull and crushing her jaw in multiple pieces. Her first surgery took seven hours.

Witnesses said the animal was a pit bull, while police at the time said the dog weighed at least 45 kg.

Jean-Gilles is accused of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and is acting as his own defence lawyer.

Crown prosecutor Claudie Gilbert said Monday morning that she will call a dozen witnesses, including Jean-Gilles's neighbours, to testify about the dangerous nature of his dogs.

One of the first witnesses was Magdalena Biron, mother of Vanessa, who explained how she took her daughters to a park in Brossard and found the two dogs running free.

Biron said the dogs quickly ran up to the family and one dog then jumped up, bit Vanessa in the face, and dragged her several metres. Biron said she was in shock and she tried to get between the dog and her daughter, lying on top of Vanessa to try and shield her from the dog.

Biron testified that she did not know how much time went by before police showed up.

Vanessa's mother then listed the full extent of her daughter's injuries: severed nerves, a crushed ear canal, broken bones in her hand. Her mother said Vanessa still has partial paralysis in her face, and had to undergo physiotherapy to learn how to smile once her jaw had healed.

Jean-Gilles's mother Hyacinth Parker was in court to support her son. In October she was found guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and sentenced to three years of probation, 240 hours of community service, and ordered to donate $2,000 to Ste. Justine Hospital.