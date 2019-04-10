

CTV Montreal





The trial has begun for a man accused of shooting two people in two days in Montreal and sparking a weeks-long manhunt.

Jacques Bolduc is accused of shooting a man while trying to steal a car, and one day later shooting a clerk while trying to rob a depanneur.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two of robbery, and two of dangerous use of a firearm.

The first shooting took place on Feb. 6, 2017 on Ste. Catherine St. East

In its opening statement before the jury and Justice France Charbonneau, a Crown prosecutor said that Bolduc, now 58 years old, tried to steal a car from a man on Ste. Catherine St. The Crown said the victim did not take Bolduc seriously and pushed him away, at which point Bolduc pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the chest.

The Crown said the next day Bolduc tried to rob a depanneur and when the clerk laughed and threw change at him, Bolduc shot her in the face.

Police said the gunmen then walked to a nearby metro station.

Both shooting victims survived their injuries, and the random attacks prompted a manhunt which ended two weeks after the attacks.

Some of the Crown witnesses scheduled to testify in the next few weeks include people who know Bolduc.

The defence did not make an opening statement at the trial, leading analysts to believe the defence strategy may argue that police arrested the wrong person.