Featured Video
Trending: Lightning strikes boat in harbour
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 10:43AM EDT
As thunderstorms passed over Boston Harbor this weekend one passerby recorded the moment lightning struck a ship on the water.
Harry Minucci was filming the weather when a bolt of lightning hit a boat docked at a pier.
Nobody was aboard the vessel and nobody was hurt.
The thunderstorms generated about four cm of rain in the area and flooding led to the closure of some highways.
Latest Montreal News
- Rescue crews search St. Lawrence River for missing boater
- Beaconsfield calls on province to remove homes from new flood zone maps
- Widespread cell phone outages affect thousands across Canada.
- Fire, explosion destroys pizzeria in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
- Dry conditions spark campfire ban in Central Quebec